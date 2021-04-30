PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) to Buyback $1.00 billion in Outstanding Shares

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,478,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,993. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $26.09 and a 52 week high of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.52.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.05%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America cut shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.57.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

