Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PSA traded up $6.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $279.48. 732,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.41. The company has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. Public Storage has a one year low of $172.11 and a one year high of $279.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

PSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Public Storage stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,722,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

