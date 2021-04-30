PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.91.

Shares of PTCT opened at $42.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.25. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $41.35 and a fifty-two week high of $70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.18). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.19% and a negative return on equity of 76.10%. The firm had revenue of $118.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $112,097.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,742.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $37,861.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,717.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,288 shares of company stock worth $351,256 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after purchasing an additional 16,702 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 18,633 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 136,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

