PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Upgraded to “B+” by TheStreet

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.63.

Get PTC alerts:

NASDAQ PTC opened at $133.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.07, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.12. PTC has a 12 month low of $60.98 and a 12 month high of $149.50.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.01 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PTC will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total transaction of $794,142.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,464.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $36,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,549 shares of company stock worth $3,835,213 over the last 90 days. 10.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in PTC by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PTC by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in PTC by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,969,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.