PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) Short Interest Update

PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 253.8% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 46.0 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PSP Swiss Property in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

PSP Swiss Property stock remained flat at $$124.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211. PSP Swiss Property has a one year low of $108.70 and a one year high of $131.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.82.

PSP Swiss Property AG, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates real estate properties in Switzerland. It operates through Real Estate Investments and Property Management segments. The company owns, operates, and leases office, retail and commercial, and storage properties; and parking spaces.

