Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $96.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.36.

Shares of PRU opened at $101.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.78. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $101.54. The stock has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of -281.11, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

In other news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,264,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,998,000 after buying an additional 146,092 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,473 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 337.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,682,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,236,000 after buying an additional 32,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

