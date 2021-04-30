Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Upgraded to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $14.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Provident Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Provident Bancorp stock opened at $16.20 on Monday. Provident Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $16.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.17 million, a PE ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. As a group, research analysts forecast that Provident Bancorp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Provident Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Provident Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 622.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 11,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

