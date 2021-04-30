Provention Bio’s (PRVB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 264.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PRVB. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Provention Bio from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Provention Bio from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Provention Bio from $35.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.21.

Shares of PRVB stock opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. Provention Bio has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 3.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.80.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08). Analysts forecast that Provention Bio will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 66.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Provention Bio by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. 39.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

