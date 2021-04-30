Provention Bio’s (PRVB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 264.86% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PRVB. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Provention Bio from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Provention Bio from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Provention Bio from $35.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.21.
Shares of PRVB stock opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. Provention Bio has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 3.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.80.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 66.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Provention Bio by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. 39.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Provention Bio
Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.
