Protective Insurance Co. (NASDAQ:PTVCB) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Protective Insurance Co. (NASDAQ:PTVCB) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 959,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,603 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.73% of Protective Insurance worth $13,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTVCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Protective Insurance by 225.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,182 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Protective Insurance by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Protective Insurance by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Protective Insurance by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Protective Insurance by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 980,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after purchasing an additional 30,398 shares during the last quarter. 45.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Protective Insurance stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.73 million, a P/E ratio of -85.22 and a beta of 0.56. Protective Insurance Co. has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.40.

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. Protective Insurance had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $136.38 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%.

Protective Insurance Company Profile

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting of property and casualty insurance products. It offers commercial automobile insurance products, such as commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine insurance products consisting of cargo insurance, as well as workers' compensation insurance for the commercial automobile industry.

