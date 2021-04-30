ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Holdings Lowered by Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,189 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short S&P500 makes up 3.7% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.25% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 58.7% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000.

Shares of SH traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $15.90. 236,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,283,438. ProShares Short S&P500 has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $25.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.85.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

