Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price target on Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson downgraded Proofpoint from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $156.47.

NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $172.00 on Monday. Proofpoint has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $174.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Proofpoint will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $286,242.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $572,484.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $644,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,025,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,117 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 27.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 18,423 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Proofpoint by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 9,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,850,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 67,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 21,421 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

