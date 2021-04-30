Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.20) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) – Research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Proofpoint in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst A. Nowinski now expects that the software maker will post earnings of ($1.20) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.94). DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Proofpoint’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

PFPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities cut Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist lowered Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush cut shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.47.

PFPT opened at $172.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.55 and a beta of 1.25. Proofpoint has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $174.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 126.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 26,161 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 18,423 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Proofpoint news, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $644,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,025,354.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $286,242.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,484.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $1,904,117. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

