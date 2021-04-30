PROG (NYSE:PRG) Price Target Raised to $65.00

PROG (NYSE:PRG) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist cut their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PROG currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

NYSE:PRG opened at $50.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. PROG has a 52-week low of $28.44 and a 52-week high of $67.20.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. PROG had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. Research analysts anticipate that PROG will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of PROG stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $47,411.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $160,545.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,849,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,417,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,634,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in PROG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,147,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in PROG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,846,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

