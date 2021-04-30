Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) will report ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.26). Profound Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to $0.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 million. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.69% and a negative net margin of 275.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Profound Medical from $20.25 to $28.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Leede Jones Gab restated a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Profound Medical in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,260,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Profound Medical by 1,725.4% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 839,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,262,000 after purchasing an additional 793,700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in shares of Profound Medical by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 126,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Profound Medical stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,322. The company has a market cap of $369.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.50. Profound Medical has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $28.97.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

