Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Short Interest Up 266.7% in April

Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the March 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Probe Metals stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,239. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.26. Probe Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1.53.

Probe Metals Company Profile

Probe Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company's principal project is the Val-d'Or East project comprising 1,000 claims covering an area of 43,638 hectares located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec.

