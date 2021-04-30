Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 32.1% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,253,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $593,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 502,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,203,000 after acquiring an additional 18,383 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,714,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,830,137.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,502,783. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.90.

NYSE:CAG opened at $36.96 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average of $35.96. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.