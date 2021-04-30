Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 142,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $365,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 32,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,779 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 100.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 21,663 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $205,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIAL opened at $21.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average is $21.65. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $22.14.

