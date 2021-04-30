Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.66 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 149.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,412 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Endowment Management LP lifted its position in Fiserv by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 108,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after purchasing an additional 60,417 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 239,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,285,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 100,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.27.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $122.26 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.58 and its 200 day moving average is $113.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.62, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,313.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.