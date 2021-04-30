Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.48 Million Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 128.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,336 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIAC. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 17.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at about $888,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 5.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

VIAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays downgraded ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Shares of VIAC opened at $41.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.28. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.78 and a 52 week high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

