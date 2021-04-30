Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS.
Shares of PFG opened at $64.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.05.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.14%.
In other news, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $199,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,348. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Principal Financial Group Company Profile
Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.
