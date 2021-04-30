Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS.

Shares of PFG opened at $64.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.14%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.91.

In other news, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $199,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,348. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

