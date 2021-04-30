Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 40,766 Shares of GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,766 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of GTT Communications worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GTT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 654.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 102,144 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of GTT Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of GTT Communications by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 24,288 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in GTT Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in GTT Communications by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 21,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GTT Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of GTT opened at $1.69 on Friday. GTT Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.35.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wide area networking, such as software-defined wide area networking, multiprotocol label switching, and virtual private LAN service; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment and security services; and unified communication services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking, cloud unified communication service, and traditional analog voice.

