Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 20,000 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 304.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 89,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 67,322 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 825,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 199,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BBVA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.38 and a beta of 1.45. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $5.86.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0697 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

