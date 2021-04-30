Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,165 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TherapeuticsMD were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXMD. Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 188.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 482,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 315,343 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 6,296.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,278,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in TherapeuticsMD by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 325,025 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TXMD opened at $1.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $440.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.19. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $2.75.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

TXMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TherapeuticsMD currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.11.

TherapeuticsMD Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

