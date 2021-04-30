Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 6,025 Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REPL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 516.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,625,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,170,000 after buying an additional 2,199,530 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,176,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,019,000 after purchasing an additional 667,249 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 9,787.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,248,000 after purchasing an additional 369,689 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter valued at $8,477,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Replimune Group in the 4th quarter worth $7,916,000. Institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Replimune Group stock opened at $36.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.47, a current ratio of 19.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.39. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $54.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 2.63.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Replimune Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Replimune Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.78.

In other Replimune Group news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 5,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $236,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $1,006,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 905,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,358,462.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,249 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,905 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

