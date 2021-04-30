Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys New Position in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCRR. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TCRR. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

TCRR opened at $23.81 on Friday. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $35.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.04 million, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average is $26.33.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55). As a group, analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.