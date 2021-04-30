Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in SI-BONE in the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SI-BONE by 263.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in SI-BONE in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

SIBN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Shares of SI-BONE stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.37 and a fifty-two week high of $36.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a current ratio of 12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.76 and a 200 day moving average of $28.55.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 45.03% and a negative net margin of 61.67%. The business had revenue of $22.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.05 million. Analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $71,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Laura Francis sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $612,055.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,583,683.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,067,472 shares of company stock valued at $32,658,438 over the last 90 days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN).

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.