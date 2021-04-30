Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 7,517 Shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Agile Therapeutics were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,568,645 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after buying an additional 698,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,121,965 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,000 after purchasing an additional 17,539 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Agile Therapeutics by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 112,166 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, CFO Dennis Reilly purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,427.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 72,500 shares of company stock worth $147,573 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGRX stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2.69.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

