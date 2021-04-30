Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 10,028 Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 87.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,028 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Affimed were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 22.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Affimed by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 9,445 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Affimed by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 45,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 93,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 52.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AFMD opened at $11.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 2.81. Affimed has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.25.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.15). Affimed had a negative net margin of 172.01% and a negative return on equity of 99.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

