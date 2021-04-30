Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRI. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 50,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Primerica by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 65,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica stock opened at $163.06 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.00 and a twelve month high of $163.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.44.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $594.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.43 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.30%.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total transaction of $428,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,809.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

PRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist upped their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Primerica from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Primerica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.29.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.