Prime Impact Acquisition I (NYSE:PIAI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Prime Impact Acquisition I (NYSE:PIAI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 63.3% from the March 31st total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PIAI stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $9.75. 10,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,421. Prime Impact Acquisition I has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $10.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87.

Get Prime Impact Acquisition I alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIAI. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I during the fourth quarter worth $6,207,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I during the fourth quarter worth $5,110,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I during the fourth quarter worth $2,529,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I during the fourth quarter worth $1,438,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I during the first quarter worth $245,000.

Prime Impact Acquisition I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Jose, California.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Impact Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Impact Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.