Primas Price Up 36.2% Over Last 7 Days (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. During the last week, Primas has traded 36.2% higher against the US dollar. Primas has a market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $10.52 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0501 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $266.25 or 0.00486121 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006500 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000690 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primas is primas.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Buying and Selling Primas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

