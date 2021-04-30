Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 10,577 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 224,356 shares.The stock last traded at $35.55 and had previously closed at $36.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.46.

In related news, insider David J. Mauro sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $772,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Peggy Scherle sold 15,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $604,194.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,705.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,631.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,907,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,753,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,431,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,216,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

