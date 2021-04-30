PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Trading Down 4.4%

PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) traded down 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.89 and last traded at $13.93. 8,165 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 172,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.57.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of PQ Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average of $14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78 and a beta of 0.90.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.49. PQ Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $281.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PQ Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PQ Group in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of PQ Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in PQ Group by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in PQ Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in PQ Group by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,512 shares during the period. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

