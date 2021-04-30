PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Trading Down 4.4%

PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) traded down 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.89 and last traded at $13.93. 8,165 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 172,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.57.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of PQ Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.
The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average of $14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78 and a beta of 0.90.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PQ Group in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of PQ Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in PQ Group by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in PQ Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in PQ Group by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,512 shares during the period. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PQ Group Company Profile (NYSE:PQG)
PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.
