PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PowerFleet Inc. is a provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo and vehicles and truck fleets. Its brand consists of PowerFleet, Pointer and Cellocator. PowerFleet Inc., formerly known as I.D. Systems, is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

Get PowerFleet alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on PowerFleet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on PowerFleet from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

PowerFleet stock opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. PowerFleet has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $29.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.36 million. Equities analysts predict that PowerFleet will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in PowerFleet by 281.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PowerFleet by 41.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PowerFleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts, man-lifts, tuggers, and ground support equipment at airports.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PowerFleet (PWFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.