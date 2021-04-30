Polymetal International’s (POYYF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:POYYF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

POYYF opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.26. Polymetal International has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $27.20.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

