Pirate Chain Price Tops $5.88 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 30th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for $5.88 or 0.00010737 BTC on exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $1.04 billion and $19.35 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 32.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.97 or 0.00434477 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.04 or 0.00166226 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $120.30 or 0.00219649 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004305 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 177,526,930 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

