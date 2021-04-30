Piper Sandler Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Financial Institutions in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.74. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Financial Institutions’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Financial Institutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

NASDAQ:FISI opened at $31.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.47. The firm has a market cap of $494.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Financial Institutions has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $32.43.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 8.70%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is 36.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 13,199 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Financial Institutions by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 219,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after buying an additional 55,969 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Financial Institutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

