Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Generac (NYSE:GNRC)

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $400.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Generac’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.38 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GNRC. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Generac from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $332.69.

NYSE GNRC traded down $9.33 on Tuesday, hitting $327.85. 6,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,269. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $322.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. Generac has a twelve month low of $90.30 and a twelve month high of $364.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Generac will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total transaction of $1,649,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,480 shares of company stock worth $13,322,515 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Generac by 623.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

