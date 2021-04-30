Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Research analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 80.06% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Edap Tms’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Edap Tms from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

Shares of NASDAQ EDAP opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.67. The firm has a market cap of $210.57 million, a PE ratio of -120.33 and a beta of 1.92. Edap Tms has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edap Tms will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDAP. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Edap Tms in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Edap Tms in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Edap Tms by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,000.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

