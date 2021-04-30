Piper Sandler Comments on Home Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Home Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.05. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 6.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

HBCP stock opened at $37.77 on Thursday. Home Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $39.24. The company has a market cap of $328.86 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.14 and a 200 day moving average of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 99.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Ann Forte Trappey bought 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $38,968.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,153.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

