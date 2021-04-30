Piper Sandler Comments on Chubb Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Chubb in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the financial services provider will earn $10.83 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $11.30.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.78.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $169.50 on Wednesday. Chubb has a 1-year low of $93.10 and a 1-year high of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $76.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.89.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $924,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,822,061.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,021 shares in the company, valued at $17,289,841.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 72.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 25,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 90,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 88,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

