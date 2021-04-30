Piper Sandler Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Meridian in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.05. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meridian’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Get Meridian alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

MRBK opened at $26.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Meridian has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $27.96.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.53. Meridian had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.59%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRBK. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meridian during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meridian by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 38,677 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Meridian by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Meridian by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Meridian by 207.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 25,029 shares in the last quarter. 39.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses primarily in southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey. The company offers non-interest and interest checking deposits and time deposits, as well as money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.