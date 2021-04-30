Piper Sandler Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tesla in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter now forecasts that the electric vehicle producer will earn $3.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.16. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.39 EPS.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. FIX raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $677.00 on Friday. Tesla has a 52-week low of $136.61 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $649.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,359.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $686.40 and its 200 day moving average is $654.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,653 shares of company stock worth $108,541,374. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,090,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

