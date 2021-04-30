Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at Truist Securities

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PXD. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Johnson Rice reiterated a hold rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $186.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $172.03.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $158.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.35 and a 200-day moving average of $125.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $169.49.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 665,719 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $75,829,000 after buying an additional 595,823 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,668 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $109,297,000 after purchasing an additional 489,671 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 678,906 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $77,321,000 after purchasing an additional 400,729 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 357,626 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,730,000 after purchasing an additional 265,326 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $26,068,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

