Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 693 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.8% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,887,000 after purchasing an additional 52,096 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 101,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.12. 263,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,018,648. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.77. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.84 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

