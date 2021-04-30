Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Lowers Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lessened its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 9.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ENB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.56. 89,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,641,770. The company has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ENB. TD Securities lifted their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

