Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $560,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $260.30. 29,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,504. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $166.68 and a twelve month high of $263.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.66 and a 200 day moving average of $239.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

