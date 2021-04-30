Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 143.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9,503.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 955,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,546,000 after buying an additional 945,872 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,573,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,058,000 after buying an additional 905,116 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,527.0% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 960,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,803,000 after buying an additional 901,814 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,907,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,609,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,581,000 after buying an additional 537,343 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,981,426 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average is $50.78.

