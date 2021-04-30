Phil Crooks Acquires 9,351 Shares of The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG) Stock

The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG) insider Phil Crooks acquired 9,351 shares of The Property Franchise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 215 ($2.81) per share, for a total transaction of £20,104.65 ($26,266.85).

TPFG opened at GBX 244 ($3.19) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 212.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 192.16. The firm has a market cap of £76.56 million and a PE ratio of 19.67. The Property Franchise Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 150 ($1.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 244 ($3.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a GBX 6.60 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from The Property Franchise Group’s previous dividend of $2.10. The Property Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.21%.

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, and property management services to tenants and landlords. It offers its services under the CJ Hole, Ellis & Co, Ewemove, Martin & Co, Parkers, and Whitegates brands.

