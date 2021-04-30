PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Trading Up 4%

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) shares were up 4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.26 and last traded at $11.22. Approximately 515,566 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 14,427,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PG&E from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.55.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average of $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). PG&E had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a positive return on equity of 21.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in PG&E by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 956,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,922,000 after buying an additional 37,630 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in PG&E by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 62,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,867,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,651,000 after buying an additional 1,062,344 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 298.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 225,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 168,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

